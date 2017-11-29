WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey says over 80 PKK militants killed in air strikes in northern Iraq
Turkish Air Force have carried out air strikes in northern Iraq, killing more than 80 PKK militants, an official statement says.
Turkey says over 80 PKK militants killed in air strikes in northern Iraq
A missile-loaded Turkish Air Force warplane takes off from the Incirlik Air Base, in the outskirts Adana, southeastern Turkey, July 28, 2015. (File photo) / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 29, 2017

Turkey's military said on Wednesday that more than 80 militants were killed in an air strike on Monday in northern Iraq, where Turkish jets have frequently targeted PKK.

The air strikes were conducted on Monday in the Asos region near the mountainous border with Turkey, destroying an ammunition store, hideouts and armed vehicles of the terror group, the statement issued by the Turkish General Staff said.

It left many militants wounded so the number of deaths may increase, it added.

The strikes also damaged a PKK shelter, tunnel and hideout, the armed forces said, adding it destroyed a large ammunition store and two armoured vehicles.

Turkey regularly conducts air raids against PKK militants who have rear bases in the Qandil mountain area of Iraq, while Turkish ground troops sometimes stage incursions into the area.

RECOMMENDED

Last month, four Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Iraq in two separate attacks blamed on the PKK.

PKK is blacklisted as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the EU.

The group has been waging an insurgency in southeast Turkey since the 1980s, also has bases across the border in Iraq. In its over three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies