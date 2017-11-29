WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuela's Maduro to seek second term in next year's election
Vice President Tareck El Aissami says Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro who is battling with a crippling economic crisis will run in the upcoming presidential election.
Venezuela's Maduro to seek second term in next year's election
Venezuela's acting President Nicolas Maduro gestures to supporters after he registered as a candidate for president in the April 14 election outside the national election board in Caracas on March 11, 2013. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 29, 2017

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro will seek another term in elections next year, Vice President Tareck El Aissami said on Wednesday.

In 2018, "we will have, God willing, people willing, the re-election of our brother Nicolas Maduro as president of the republic," El Aissami told a meeting of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

Next year's presidential election is scheduled for December, but some experts believe it could be brought forward to March.

The announcement comes as the South American country is suffering shortages of food and medicine and hyper-inflation after a fall in the price of oil.

RECOMMENDED

Ratings agencies have found Venezuela in partial default on massive international loans, estimated at $150 billion.

Maduro is also under fire internationally for marginalising the opposition, which controls the legislature, and stifling independent media.

His government is due to begin talks with the main opposition coalition next week in the Dominican Republic to try to put an end to the political crisis.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies