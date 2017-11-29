The Saudi-led coalition has eased a blockade on Yemeni ports, allowing the first UN aid ship carrying vaccines to land on Saturday in rebel-held Sanaa and on Sunday a vessel carrying wheat docked at Saleef Red Sea port, also in the Houthis' hands.

The coalition battling Iran-backed Houthi rebels imposed a blockade on Yemeni ports and airports on November 6 in response to a missile fired by the Houthis that was intercepted near Riyadh airport.

“We only heard about vaccines and food from the media and I don't think it will make any difference to a Yemeni citizen," says Sanaa resident Mazen Hiba.

"The help humanitarian organisations provide is like a needle in a haystack, it can't solve the problem.”