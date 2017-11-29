WORLD
Saudi-led coalition eases blockade on Yemeni ports
The blockade by Saudi-led coalition has aggravated the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where the war has killed more than 10,000 people and left an estimated 7 million facing famine, aid agencies say.
A malnourished Yemeni child receives treatment at a hospital in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, on November 21, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 29, 2017

The Saudi-led coalition has eased a blockade on Yemeni ports, allowing the first UN aid ship carrying vaccines to land on Saturday in rebel-held Sanaa and on Sunday a vessel carrying wheat docked at Saleef Red Sea port, also in the Houthis' hands.

The coalition battling Iran-backed Houthi rebels imposed a blockade on Yemeni ports and airports on November 6 in response to a missile fired by the Houthis that was intercepted near Riyadh airport.

“We only heard about vaccines and food from the media and I don't think it will make any difference to a Yemeni citizen," says Sanaa resident Mazen Hiba.

"The help humanitarian organisations provide is like a needle in a haystack, it can't solve the problem.” 

The UN said Monday the Saudi-led coalition should do "much more" to ease a blockade on Yemenimpeding shipments of aid and fully reopen the key port of Hodeidah.

The blockade had aggravated the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where the war has killed more than 10,000 people and left an estimated 7 million facing famine, say agencies.

TRT World’sNick Davies-Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
