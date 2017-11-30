The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said it had introduced a bill on Wednesday to overhaul a National Security Agency surveillance programme to better protect Americans' privacy.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act allows the NSA to collect vast amounts of digital communications from foreign suspects living outside the United States.

The programme incidentally gathers communications with Americans and the government can search them without a warrant.

US intelligence officials consider Section 702 among the most vital of tools at their disposal to thwart national security threats.

"This bill updates the rules on Section 702 and other collection by strengthening privacy protections and transparency without hindering the ability of our intelligence professionals to monitor terror suspects, analyse collected data and keep us safe,” the committee's Republican chairman, Representative Devin Nunes, said in a statement introducing the bill.

The top Democrat on the panel, Representative Adam Schiff, said earlier on Wednesday he had proposed a compromise that would let intelligence agencies query a database of information on Americans in national security cases without a warrant, but would require a warrant to use the information in other cases, such as those involving serious violent crime.