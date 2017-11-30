WORLD
2 MIN READ
New use of technology may unravel the mystery of an ancient mummy
Researchers have combined CT scanning with 3D scans of the surface of a nearly 2,000-year-old mummy of a young girl to create an exact digital copy.
New use of technology may unravel the mystery of an ancient mummy
The 2,000-year old mummy is the first to be subjected to high-energy, penetrating X-ray beams. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 30, 2017

Researchers from Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago are using advanced technology to unwrap the mysteries of a nearly 2,000-year-old mummy.

They say the high-energy X-ray beams from a synchrotron will provide molecular information about what is inside the mummy of the little girl. Argonne says it's the first time the beams have been used in this way.

Researchers say the technology allows them to study what's inside the mummy while leaving the 5-year-old girl's remains and wrappings intact.

RECOMMENDED

Scientists examined the rare find on Monday in the hopes of learning more about how the girl died. And they say studying the wrapping materials may shed new light on ancient Egyptian culture.

TRT World's Denee Savoya reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies