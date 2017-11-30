Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab on Wednesday accepted all charges that he was accused of and agreed to cooperate with US prosecutors against Mehmet Hakan Atilla, the deputy general manager of Turkey's Halkbank.

The businessman was detained last year on charges of violating sanctions against Iran while Atilla was arrested in the US earlier this year on similar charges of sanctions violations.

US prosecutors have charged nine people in the case, although only Zarrab and Atilla have been arrested by US authorities.

The hearing began on Tuesday after US District Judge Richard Berman rejected a request by Atilla’s lawyers for a two-week delay.

On the second day of the hearing, the court continued to listen to the witnesses, including Zarrab, who said he did not "tell the truth completely and transparently" to the FBI as he "did not know" what he would come across and "felt scared" when he was detained in Miami last year.

TRT World’s correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has more from New York.

Zarrab accepted all charges he is accused of and said in federal court that he helped Iran use funds deposited in Turkey's Halkbank to buy gold, which was transferred to Dubai and sold for cash. He also agreed to cooperate with the US prosecutors because he said it was "the best way to be released from jail."

Zarrab in the court drew a multicoloured diagram to illustrate the complex series of transactions he said he used to avoid scrutiny of US banks and regulators. He explained how he falsified customs documents to make it appear that gold was bound for Iran, rather than Dubai.

Other people on the witness list including alleged members of Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), Osman Zeki Canitez and Aykan Erdemir, appeared in the court. Erdemir is also a former deputy of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for the two, and charged them with "stealing documents related to national security".