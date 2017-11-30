Former Argentine navy captain Alfredo Astiz, known as the "Angel of Death," received life in prison Wednesday for crimes committed at a notorious torture center during the country's 1976-1983 dictatorship.

He, along with ex-navy officer Jorge Acosta, were two of 54 accused in the massive trial probing nearly 800 human rights abuses carried out at ESMA, a former Argentine naval school that was one of the regime's most notorious torture centers.

Both men had already been sentenced to life imprisonment in prior trials.

In total, 29 people were handed life in prison, while another 19 got sentences ranging from eight to 25 years in prison. Six people were acquitted.