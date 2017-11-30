Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said in remarks published on Thursday that he fears Hezbollah's military role in regional conflicts will end up costing his country dearly.

But Hariri also stressed he was optimistic that a way to end the political paralysis gripping Lebanon following his November 4 resignation is being worked out.

It is unclear what, if any, concessions Hezbollah would offer to ensure that Hariri remain in office, though Hezbollah officials have said they are keen on finding a political solution to the crisis.

Hariri said his resignation was meant to let the world know that Lebanon cannot tolerate Hezbollah's meddling in the affairs of Gulf countries – a reference to Yemen, where the kingdom is fighting Houthi rebels.

Hezbollah, an Iran ally, denies having a military role in warn-torn Yemen though it openly fights on the side of Syrian President Bashar al Assad in Syria's civil war. Saudi Arabia backs the opposition trying to unseat Assad.