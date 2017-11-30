A complaint filed by Turkey’s main opposition party to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over April’s 2017 constitutional referendum was deemed “inadmissible” on Thursday.

The complaint filed by the Republican People’s Party (CHP) concerning the April 16 vote had been lodged on July 4.

According to an ECHR statement, the CHP argued the referendum took place under unfavourable and undemocratic conditions.

However, the court said "referendums, unlike elections, are not held at reasonable intervals owing to the fact that in most, if not all, cases they represent a system of ascertaining the opinion of the people on a matter that is not a recurrent subject, such as the Constitutional Referendum in the present case."

"Secondly, and importantly, referendums are not usually organised as a means of electing citizens to certain posts, in other words as an election giving the electorate the possibility to choose the legislature."