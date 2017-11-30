Lawyers for Jacob Zuma have until midnight to file papers outlining why nearly 800 corruption charges, which were shelved before he became South Africa's president eight years ago – but were recently reinstated by the courts – should not be brought against him.

The revival of the charges could increase pressure on Zuma to step down before his term ends in 2019 and diminish his influence over who succeeds him when the ruling African National Congress (ANC) chooses a new leader in December.

The 75-year-old president has faced and denied numerous other corruption allegations since taking office in 2009.

Arms deal

The 783 charges, which relate to a $2.2 billion government arms deal arranged in the late 1990s, were filed but then dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shortly before he ran for the presidency.

South Africa's High Court reinstated the charges last year and the Supreme Court upheld that decision in October, rejecting an appeal by Zuma and describing the NPA's decision to set aside the charges as "irrational."

The NPA said then that Zuma had until November 30 to make submissions before it decided whether to pursue the charges.

Spokesmen for the NPA and Zuma were not available for comment on Thursday.