The United Nations said on Thursday that it was extending a round of Syria talks in Geneva aimed at shaping a political solution to end the war until December 15, but that the presidency had not yet been discussed.

UN mediator Staffan de Mistura said that the talks would focus in particular on a new constitution and UN-supervised parliamentary and presidential elections, as well as 12 core principles that he declined to enumerate.

"We have not discussed the issue of the presidency. We have been discussing the 12 principles. You will see they are of a broad nature but they have an impact on everything in the future constitution," he told a news conference.

"These are essential because they do refer to what could be a shared vision of the kind of Syria that the Syrians want to live in," he said.

Syria's opposition has always said that regime leader Bashar al Assad must step down, but his negotiators have refused to discuss the issue, and his recent successes on the battlefield have strengthened his hand.

"I want to believe that that issue should come up from the Syrians through UN-supervised elections," de Mistura said.

With more than two weeks ahead, the round was effectively just beginning, he said, noting that the regime's negotiators had arrived late and might take a few days out to "consult and refresh" in Damascus before returning to Geneva around Tuesday.