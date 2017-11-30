Argentina's navy announced on Thursday that the search for a missing submarine that has been lost for 15 days will continue but the rescue part of the mission is over, reflecting the faded hopes for finding the 44 crew members alive.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said the rescue mission had "extended for more than twice what is estimated for a rescue."

Hopes of finding survivors had already dimmed because experts say the crew only had enough oxygen to last up to 10 days if the sub remained intact under the sea. The navy also said that an explosion occurred near the time and place where the ARA San Juan sub went missing on November 15.

More than a dozen countries are still searching for the submarine which went missing on the South Atlantic on a patrol.