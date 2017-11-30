Germany's Social Democrat (SPD) Foreign Minister said on Thursday that his party would not be quick to agree to another grand coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, as party leaders met with the president in a bid to end political deadlock.

Merkel is casting around for a coalition partner after her centre-right bloc shed support to the far right in a September 24 election. Her attempts to form a three-way tie-up with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens failed.

The SPD, which saw its participation in a Merkel-led coalition government from 2013-17 rewarded with its worst election result in German post-war history, had been strongly opposed to another "grand coalition."

But under pressure from Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, SPD leader Martin Schulz has signalled willingness to discuss a way out of the political impasse.

SPD Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told broadcaster ZDF no one should expect his party – still ruling with the conservatives in a caretaker government – to immediately agree to join another grand coalition now that talks to form a three-way "Jamaica" alliance have failed.

"We're now in a process orchestrated by the president, in which we first need to look at what the possibilities are but no one can expect it to go quickly," he said, adding that it was up to the conservatives to show what they wanted.

"The conservatives, Greens and FDP took months to get nothing off ground so I'd ask people not to put pressure on us," Gabriel said, adding that the conservatives needed to make clear what they wanted.

President Steinmeier, a former SPD lawmaker and foreign minister, hosted a meeting on Thursday that lasted just over two hours between Merkel, her Bavarian conservative ally Horst Seehofer and Schulz, as part of his efforts to facilitate the formation of a stable government.