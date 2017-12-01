A dazzling discovery in northwestern China of hundreds of fossilized pterosaur eggs is providing fresh understanding of these flying reptiles that lived alongside the dinosaurs including evidence that their babies were born flightless and needed parental care.

Scientists said on Thursday they unearthed 215 eggs of the fish-eating Hamipterus tianshanensis - a species whose adults had a crest atop an elongated skull, pointy teeth and a wingspan of more than 11 feet (3.5 meters) - including 16 eggs containing partial embryonic remains.

Fossils of hundreds of male and female adult Hamipterus individuals were found alongside juveniles and eggs in Xinjiang, making this Cretaceous Period species that lived 120 million years ago perhaps the best understood of all pterosaurs.

"We want to call this region 'Pterosaur Eden,'" said paleontologist Shunxing Jiang of the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology.

Pterosaurs were Earth's first flying vertebrates. Birds and bats appeared later.

Until now, no pterosaur eggs had been found with embryos preserved in three dimensions. Researchers think up to 300 eggs may be present, some buried under the exposed fossils.