North Korea's latest missile test places Washington within range, but it still needs to prove critical missile technology, such as re-entry, terminal stage guidance and warhead activation, South Korea said on Friday.

But South Korea said it expected Pyongyang to now pause its provocative missile testing programme, after the success of its new Hwasong-15 missile that can fly far enough to hit the US mainland.

Pyongyang has said its Wednesday missile test was a "breakthrough" and leader Kim Jong-un said the country had "finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force."

"Kim Jong-un is acting in a very calculative, clever manner," said South Korea Defence Minister Song Young-moo.

"Kim changed the launch time, direction and distance in order to display he has this great power ... he will probably make a great announcement in his New Year's Address that the North has completed its weapons programme."

South Korea's Ministry of Defence said the Hwasong-15 missile was a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which can fly over 13,000 km (8,080 miles), placing Washington within target range.

However, North Korea still needs to prove some technologies, like re-entry, terminal stage guidance and warhead activation, said Yeo Suk-joo, deputy minister of defence policy at the defence ministry.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday told US President Donald Trump that despite the technical issues needed to be settled, the new missile was North Korea's most advanced.