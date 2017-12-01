Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Thursday that opposition from the United States convinced him to run for a fourth term in 2019, spurring a second day of protests after the constitutional court eliminated term limits.

Morales' government earlier brushed off criticism from Washington, which said it was "deeply concerned" over Tuesday's court decision. Morales himself then took it a step further, saying the US reaction actually convinced him to run.

"I was not so determined; now I am determined," he said at a public event in the central Bolivian region of Cochabamba. "I will be a candidate, sisters and brothers, in 2019."

The court ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

Groups opposed to the ruling protested in several cities again on Thursday, as opponents clashed with police outside an elections office in the city of Santa Cruz.

"Bolivia has a constitution and we should respect it," said Olga Flores, who identified as a human rights activist and was among several hundred protesters braving the rain in La Paz. Others chanted "Bolivia said no!"

Morales, a former coca farmer in power since 2006, had previously accepted the results of a referendum in 2016, when 51 percent of voters rejected his proposal to end term limits.

He later reversed course, saying that while he was willing to leave office, his supporters were pushing for him to stay.