Cameroon's first animated movie hits the big screen
The film's creators say they had to learn on the job and used tutorials to perfect their work because the country still doesn't have specialised animation schools.
"Minga and the broken spoon" is Cameroon's first animated movie.
By Staff Reporter
December 1, 2017

Moviegoers made their way to a cinema in Cameroon's second largest city, Douala last week, for the premiere of the country's first ever animated feature film, Minga and the broken spoon.

The animation, made with an all-Cameroonian crew is based on a popular children's book and tells the story of Minga, a young orphan who is chased form her family home, by her stepmother after breaking a spoon.

Written by two professors, Charles Binam Bikoi and Emmanuel Soundjack, back in the 70s, the book has been read by many generations over the years and was even included in the school curriculum.

The film attracted many who were are also excited to see the animation make cinema history in the country.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
