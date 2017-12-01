WORLD
1 MIN READ
Las Vegas concert shooting victims seek justice
Cases filed on behalf of hundreds of victims of the October 1 massacre have targeted MGM Resorts, the security company at the event, and LIVE nation, which organised the country music concert.
Las Vegas concert shooting victims seek justice
Heather Selkin, mother of shooting victim Paige Gasper, at a news conference. / AP Archive
Zeynep ŞahinZeynep Şahin
December 1, 2017

It's been two months since Stephen Paddock shot into the crowd at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others on October 1.

Soon after, lawsuits against him and organisations linked to the concert started to roll out.

Several cases filed in California on behalf of hundreds of victims have targeted MGM Resorts, the security company at the concert, and LIVE nation, which organised the country music festival.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies