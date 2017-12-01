The man who shut down Trump's Twitter account

Some people think of doing crazy things just before they quit their jobs.

Bahtiyar Duysak, however, took this to a whole other level, shutting down the Twitter account of the president of the United States.

On Duysak's last day at work, an alert came in that someone had reported Trump's account. So Duysak ran Twitter's Trust and Safety Machine and deactivated it, according to online publisher TechCrunch.

For 11 minutes, the world could no longer read Donald Trump's tweets.

At the end of the day, Duysak described the incident as a mistake and told TechCrunch he didn't think the account would actually be deactivated.

Snapchat finds the solution to its problems with a redesign

On Friday, Snap Inc came up with a redesign of its flagship product, um, Snapchat.

Not finding a solid strategy to counter Facebook, Snap thought the best way to move forward would be to change the way the Snapchat app looks.

The main goal of the redesign is obviously getting users to spend even more time on the app and skip less content.

You can read all the details here, but these are some core changes: