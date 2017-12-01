The German Bundestag (Federal Assembly) elections delivered a bombshell: the right-wing extremist party “Alternative für Deutschland” (AfD) achieved a spectacular victory on September 24. It entered the assembly with 12.6 percent of the vote, to become the third-largest party in the Bundestag.

It was no surprise that the radical right – on the rise in much of Europe – also swept across Germany. The fact that it became the third-largest party with no historical presence in the Bundestag was the biggest surprise.

In the wake of the elections, when no party wanted to form a coalition with the AfD and the Social Democratic Party of Germany or SPD announcing that it would remain as an opposition party, there was only one coalition option left: the "Jamaica Coalition.” So-called because of the colours of the parties involved: black of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany or CDU, the yellow of the liberal Free Democratic Party or FDP, and the Greens.

The elections delivered its second bombshell on the night of November 20 when the parties came out of the exploratory talks with empty hands. Negotiations on a possible arrangement between the three parties had been going on for almost a month. Yet the litany of issues the parties had to agree on were difficult to overcome: refugees uniting with their families, coal energy, climate protection, the European Union, Turkey's accession to the EU and Germany-Turkey relations, ultimately proved too much. With the talks coming to an end and proving inconclusive, the prospect for early elections became the most likely outcome.

How did Germany and Merkel, recently crowned the "leader of the free world" come to this point?

The impact of a right-wing populist party

Forming a coalition government in Germany has never proved this difficult. Today, however, German politics has become increasingly polarised. The most significant reason behind this is the rise of the right-wing populist party, the AfD. By heavily focusing its discourse on anti-Islam and anti-refugee sentiment, it has managed to make these central issues in the public's imagination.

As a result, many parties also chose to adopt some of the same rhetoric, seeing it as a way to gain more votes.

When the AfD garnered enough votes to enter the Bundestag, it also precluded the possibility of a workable coalition with the remaining parties. With Martin Schulz of the Social Democrats previously having ruled out another grand coalition with Merkel’s party, that only left a group of disparate parties to eke out a coalition.

It remains to be seen whether Merkel can coax Schulz of the Social Democrats into another grand coalition.