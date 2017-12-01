Syria's top regime negotiator said on Friday his team was quitting UN-led peace talks in Geneva and might not return next week, blaming the opposition's rejection of any role for regime leader Bashar al Assad in a transition.

Opposition groups met in Riyadh last month to hammer out a unified position ahead of the Geneva talks after two years of Russian military intervention that has helped Assad's regime recapture all of Syria's main cities, which gave Damascus the upper hand after more than six years of war.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports from Geneva.

"As long as the other side sticks to the language of Riyadh, there will be no progress," Bashar al Jaafari said after a morning of talks, adding that the Damascus would decide if his delegation would return next week.

Pressed whether the regime delegation would return to Geneva next week, Jaafari replied, "Damascus will decide."

In a communique issued at the end of last month's round of talks, the opposition reiterated its position that Assad can have no role in a political transition: "The participants stressed that (this) cannot happen without the departure of ... Assad and his clique at the start of the interim period.