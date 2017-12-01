POLITICS
2 MIN READ
FIFA World Cup draws a feast of mouthwatering clashes
The month-long tournament, taking place across 11 host cities from Kaliningrad in the west to Ekaterinburg, 2,500km away in the east, begins on June 14, 2018.
FIFA World Cup draws a feast of mouthwatering clashes
The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will feature 32 teams who will battle it out for world glory. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 1, 2017

Hosts Russia will kick off next year’s World Cup finals versus Saudi Arabia in Moscow and defending champions Germany will start against Mexico after Friday’s draw threw up some mouthwatering clashes.

Five-times winners Brazil will face Switzerland in their first Group E match with Costa Rica and Serbia making up one of the tougher-looking of the eight groups.

European champions Portugal will play Iberian neighbours Spain in their first match in Group B, while Argentina were placed in Group D with newcomers Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

England will face the other debut nation Panama in Group G in which Belgium are the top seeds.

TRT World'sPaul Scott has more from Moscow.

RECOMMENDED

Unlike previous laborious draw ceremonies, Friday’s event at the State Kremlin Palace was a quickfire operation.

After speeches by Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, the business of drawing the 32 balls from four pots began with eight World Cup greats, including Argentina’s Diego Maradona and France’s 1998 captain Laurent Blanc assisting in the process.

“The most coveted trophy will be won by the team showing the most resilience,” Putin said shortly before Russia’s opponents were revealed. “I would like to wish success to all the teams and I call upon all loyal fans to come to Russia and enjoy the finals of 2018.”

The month-long tournament, taking place across 11 host cities from Kaliningrad in the west to Ekaterinburg, 2,500km away in the east, begins on June 14.

It will involve 64 matches in total with the final taking place in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border