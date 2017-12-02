Members of Venezuela's leftist government and opposition coalition began a new round of talks in the Dominican Republic on Friday aimed at resolving the OPEC nation's long-running and often bloody political standoff.

Various mediation efforts have failed in recent years: foes accuse President Nicolas Maduro of exploiting dialogue to buy time, while he says the opposition prefers violence.

Few Venezuelans expect a breakthrough this time, with opponents demoralised at seeing Maduro consolidate power and position himself for possible re-election in 2018.

The Democratic Unity coalition, which failed to dislodge Maduro in months of street protests this year that led to about 125 deaths, is pressing primarily for a guarantee of free and fair voting next year.

It also wants a foreign humanitarian aid corridor to alleviate one of the worst economic crises in modern history, as well as freedom for several hundred jailed activists, and respect for the opposition-led congress.

"We've come to seek solutions to Venezuela's problems: food, medicines, free elections, and the need to restore democracy," lead opposition negotiator Julio Borges said.

"It's a difficult path."

The opposition's bargaining power has been weakened by a surprising defeat in October gubernatorial elections. Furthermore, the multi-party group is divided, with more militant sectors opposing the talks.

"The dialogue they are planning to start is a parody ... an instrument for the regime to gain time and keep itself in power," said Antonio Ledezma, an opposition leader who escaped house arrest this month to seek asylum abroad.

US factor