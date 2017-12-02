WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bali villagers reluctant to leave despite high risk of eruption
As thousands of Balinese leave immediate danger zone near erupting volcano, many locals feel they have no choice but to keep farming their lands and protecting their livestock.
A farmer works at a rice field as Mount Agung spews smoke in the background as seen from Sidemen village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, December 1, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2017

Villagers on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali said on Friday that they refuse to evacuate a 10-kilometres (six-mile) danger zone around an erupting volcano, staying put to protect homes and livestock.

Authorities are urging people living up to 10 km (6 miles) from the summit to move to emergency centres, but tens of thousands don't want to leave their homes and livestock unattended.

Cattle farmer Nengah, who goes with one name like many Indonesians, joined a handful of others cutting grass to feed his livestock near Mount Agung, where a major eruption could happen imminently.

Leaving his cattle is not a choice, Nengah said, as they are the family's only source of income.

Another breeder said he would only leave the cattle behind if an eruption happened. 

The disaster mitigation agency, said about 43,000 people had heeded advice to take shelter, but with an estimated population of 90,000 to 100,000 in the danger area, many had not.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
