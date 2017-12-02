The United States military is shifting its stance in Syria, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said, as the programme to arm the SDF militants comes to a close and is replaced by increased support to local police and security forces.

Mattis said the Pentagon is "changing the composition of our forces" in Syria to reflect the collapse of the Daesh group there and a renewed emphasis on finding a diplomatic path to peace.

Speaking with reporters on a military plane en route to Cairo, Mattis did not say if there had already been a halt to weapons transfers.

US President Donald Trump informed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a call last week that Washington was adjusting military support to partners on the ground in Syria.

The US programme to arm the Syrian Democratic Forces has been a sharply divisive issue with Turkey, which views the central actors within the SDF—the YPG—as terrorists because of their affiliation to the PKK, a Kurdish group which has waged a three-decade-long insurgency in Turkey.

Mattis told reporters the shift in American forces will support the diplomatic process.

US officials have acknowledged that the US will likely begin taking back large military vehicles and heavy weapons from the SDF, now that major combat operations to retake Raqqa from Daesh are over.