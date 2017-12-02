TÜRKİYE
Cyberattacks against Turkey increase sharply
Turkish officials say computer systems in the country are hit by estimated twenty-five million attacks every year.
This September 14, 2016 files photo shows a screenshot of Russian cyber espionage group, the Fancy Bears' website on a computer screen in Moscow, Russia. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2017

Turkey has become the third most attacked country in the world following the US and Brazil as it gets nearly twenty-five million attacks in a year, according to officials in Ankara.

Turkish government say it works with private companies to boost the internet security.

As Kutay Toroner, a Systems Engineer at Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority, says security failure is not an option for a government nowadays.

TRT World’sHasan Abdullah explains how Turkey try to address the challenge.

SOURCE:TRT World
