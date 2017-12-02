A start-up in Nigeria has developed a way to recycle old freezers and turn them into solar-powered coolers to help Nigerians grappling with power outages easily refrigerate their food.

Go-Solar-Africa collects discarded freezers or buys used ones from dealers to have them refurbished and fitted with solar gadgets.

The West African nation has chronic power shortages due to a dilapidated transmission grid and natural gas constraints while the new generating and distribution companies are still struggling to be profitable since the 2012 privatization of the sector.