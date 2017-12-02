WORLD
Solar-powered fridges help Nigerians beat electricity outages
The West African nation has chronic power shortages due to a dilapidated transmission grid and natural gas constraints.
A man refuels a small generator on a store rooftop at Oshodi Market in Lagos, Nigeria. The country is Africa’s top oil and gas producer, but it also has chronic power shortages that affect millions of people. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2017

A start-up in Nigeria has developed a way to recycle old freezers and turn them into solar-powered coolers to help Nigerians grappling with power outages easily refrigerate their food. 

Go-Solar-Africa collects discarded freezers or buys used ones from dealers to have them refurbished and fitted with solar gadgets. 

The West African nation has chronic power shortages due to a dilapidated transmission grid and natural gas constraints while the new generating and distribution companies are still struggling to be profitable since the 2012 privatization of the sector.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports.

