Israeli missiles struck a military position near Damascus and Syria's air defence system responded on Saturday, destroying two of them, Syrian regime television said.

"The Israeli enemy launched...several surface-to-surface missiles towards a military position," it said, adding there had been "material losses at the site.

An Israeli military spokeswoman had declined to comment on earlier reports of such an attack overnight.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said missiles, probably fired by the Israeli military, struck an arms depot of the Syrian regime forces or its allied forces after midnight.

The Britain-based group, which monitors the war through a network of contacts in Syria, said the attack hit near al Kiswa town south of the capital Damascus, causing loud explosions.