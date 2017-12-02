WORLD
Israeli missiles suspected of targeting military position near Damascus
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says arms depot hit after Friday midnight. Israeli air force has said it targeted Syrian regime forces' and Lebanon's Hezbollah's arms convoys nearly 100 times during the Syrian war.
Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, extinguish fire following a reported air strike in the rebel-controlled town of Hamouria, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on November 28, 2017. / Reuters
December 2, 2017

Israeli missiles struck a military position near Damascus and Syria's air defence system responded on Saturday, destroying two of them, Syrian regime television said.

"The Israeli enemy launched...several surface-to-surface missiles towards a military position," it said, adding there had been "material losses at the site.

An Israeli military spokeswoman had declined to comment on earlier reports of such an attack overnight.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said missiles, probably fired by the Israeli military, struck an arms depot of the Syrian regime forces or its allied forces after midnight.

The Britain-based group, which monitors the war through a network of contacts in Syria, said the attack hit near al Kiswa town south of the capital Damascus, causing loud explosions.

The Israeli air force has said it struck arms convoys of the Syrian regime forces and Lebanon's Hezbollah nearly 100 times during more than six years of the Syrian war.

Israel has grown deeply alarmed by Iran's expanding clout during the conflict and has warned it would act against any threat from its regional foe Tehran.

Iran has provided critical support to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's military in fighting Syrian rebels and Daesh militants. Iran-backed militias, including Hezbollah, have helped Damascus regain control of swathes of the country.

On a visit to Damascus in October, Iran's military chief warned Israel against breaching Syrian airspace or territory.

