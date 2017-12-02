The Saudi-led coalition, which has fought Saleh and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels since 2015, this month imposed a total blockade on the impoverished country after a rebel missile was shot down near Riyadh.

The coalition responded positively to Saleh's statement. The coalition said it was confident that leaders of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh's General People's Congress Party (GPC) would return to the Arab fold.

The comments, carried by the Saudi-owned Al-Hadath news channel, came after Saleh said he was ready to turn a new page with the coalition if it stopped what he described as its aggression on Yemen and lifted restrictions on transportation.

The coalition accuses Saleh of having betrayed his Arab neighbours by joining the Houthi-led forces they say are aligned with non-Arab Iran.

The capital has been shaken by escalating violence this week between supporters of Saleh and the Houthis, with dozens of fighters killed and injured and residents now fearing a new front in an already devastating war.