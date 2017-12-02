POLITICS
Besiktas thrash Galatasaray 3-0 in Istanbul derby
Besiktas defeated Galatasaray 3-0 at Vodafone Park in the year's last Istanbul derby with goals from Cenk Tosun, Dusko Tosic and Negredo.
Besiktas players celebrate their first goal against Galatasaray. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2017

Besiktas defeated Galatasaray 3-0 in Turkey's Super Lig derby match at Istanbul's Vodafone Park on Saturday evening.

The final Istanbul derby of the year saw Besiktas take care of business in the second half, with Cenk Tosun, Dusko Tosic and Alvaro Negredo all scoring for Black Eagles.

Thousands of Besiktas fans took to the streets to celebrate the victory.

Besiktas increased their points total to 26, while Galatasaray are left with 29 points.

Istanbul Basaksehir, currently in second place, can move to the top of the table on Sunday if they win their game against Osmanlispor.

SOURCE:AA
