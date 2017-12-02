Brushing aside an ongoing Russia probe, President Donald Trump revelled Saturday in the Senate's passage of a sweeping tax bill, predicting with swagger that he and his fellow Republicans were "unbeatable."

Trump swept into his hometown on a $6 million fundraising blitz, a day after former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and promised cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

The president told reporters there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians, then tweeted, "nothing to hide!"

He said he "had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI" and defended Flynn's actions during the presidential transition as lawful.

'We're unbeatable'

The tax legislation now goes to a House-Senate committee, which will try to reconcile the versions passed by each chamber.

"Something beautiful is going to come out of that mixer," Trump said. "People are going to be very, very happy."

Looking ahead, the president boasted that Democrats' prospects in 2020 looked bleak.