WORLD
2 MIN READ
Argentina navy concludes ship remains not connected to missing sub
The remains detected at 477 meters (1565 feet) under the ocean had dimensions similar to the missing ARA San Juan, but after investigation appeared to be from a sunken fishing vessel.
Argentina navy concludes ship remains not connected to missing sub
The Argentine military submarine ARA San Juan and crew are seen as they leave the port of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 2, 2014. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2017

Argentina's navy on Saturday investigated  what appeared to be remains of a ship on the South Atlantic seabed, but concluded they did not correspond to the submarine that disappeared more than two weeks ago with 44 crew members on board.

The remains detected at 477 metres (1565 feet) under the ocean had dimensions similar to the missing ARA San Juan, but appeared to be from a sunken fishing vessel, Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told journalists.

On Thursday authorities formally ended the search for survivors, shifting its mission from rescue to recovery.

"The extreme environment, the time elapsed, and the lack of any evidence prevent sustaining a scenario compatible with human life," Balbi said.

RECOMMENDED

The navy's final contact with the ARA San Juan, a 34-year-old German-built diesel-electric sub, came on November 15, when it was sailing in the South Atlantic 450 kilometers (280 miles) from the coast.

In its final communication, the submarine reported it had overcome a mechanical breakdown that resulted from a short circuit due to the entry of water via the vessel's snorkel.

Three hours later, a noise similar to an explosion was recorded 48 kilometers from where the crew had given its last report.

The position was in line with the planned path the submarine would have taken to reach its base in Mar del Plata, the navy has said.

An international armada of rescue ships backed by aircraft - and thousands of personnel - has been hunting for the submarine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border