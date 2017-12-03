The main opposition candidate called Saturday for Honduras' disputed presidential election to be held again after the country erupted in deadly protests over the delayed vote count and the government imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew.

Both incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his rival, television personality Salvador Nasralla, have claimed victory in last Sunday's vote, which the opposition says was filled with irregularities.

Clashes between protesters and troops have left at least three person — and perhaps as many as a half-dozen — dead.

"I have asked them to repeat the elections, but only those for the presidency, with the aim of resolving the crisis that Honduras is suffering," Nasralla told The Associated Press.

But he said the new election "would be under the supervision of an international electoral tribunal, not the local one, because there aren't sufficient conditions to guarantee" the vote would be fair.

Asked what response he got from the government to the proposal, Nasralla said "they haven't responded and I don't think they will."

Honduras' national police force said a 19-year-old woman was shot to death overnight at a pro-Nasralla protest by gunmen who witnesses say were police.

Police said another man was seriously wounded in the same shooting, but his whereabouts are unclear, and he is also believed to have died.

"We still do not know if the assailants were police officers or not, but the case is being thoroughly investigated," according to a police statement.

The Coalition Against Impunity, a network of human rights organisations, said security forces had used lethal ammunition and that four other protesters are believed to have been killed during clashes across the country. The report was not immediately confirmed by police; demonstrators often carry off their fallen colleagues.

The protests were reminiscent of the 2009 coup that ousted former President Manuel Zelaya, whose Libre party is part of the coalition led by Nasralla that formed in a bid to unseat Hernandez.

The country's electoral court had finished counting nearly 95 percent of the vote boxes from the November 26 presidential election by late Friday and said it would conduct a hand count of 1,031 other boxes that presented "inconsistencies."

Hernandez held a lead of more than 46,000 votes over Nasralla before the last-stage count. It was not immediately clear how many votes could be at play in the uncounted boxes. The count has been essentially frozen because Nasralla's representatives say far more ballot boxes should be examined.