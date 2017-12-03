A Turkish-born Cardiac Surgeon Alaaddin Yilmaz applies a new method for certain heart operations in eastern Belgium by using a small opening between the ribs and three keyholes on either side of the patient's body to perform the complex operation with cameras.

The current way of doing a coronary bypass is by using a saw to open up the chest-bone to give full access to the heart.

Dr Yilmaz says many of the people he operates are back at work within five to six weeks when it would normally take up to a year.