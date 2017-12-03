WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish-born surgeon conducts new method of heart operations in Belgium
Cardiac Surgeon Alaaddin Yilmaz conducts some heart operations without opening up the patient's chest as he operates through a small gap between the rib and some keyholes in the patient's side.
Turkish-born surgeon conducts new method of heart operations in Belgium
This screen capture shows Cardiac Surgeon Alaaddin Yilmaz and his colleagues in a hospital in Hasselt in eastern Belgium, December 3, 2017. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2017

A Turkish-born Cardiac Surgeon Alaaddin Yilmaz applies a new method for certain heart operations in eastern Belgium by using a small opening between the ribs and three keyholes on either side of the patient's body to perform the complex operation with cameras.

The current way of doing a coronary bypass is by using a saw to open up the chest-bone to give full access to the heart.

Dr Yilmaz says many of the people he operates are back at work within five to six weeks when it would normally take up to a year.

RECOMMENDED

But many doctors in his field do not accept this new method because they don't have enough hand to eye coordination - unlike young surgeons who've grown up playing computer games, he adds.

TRT World'sJack Parrock reports from Hasselt, Belgium.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border