WORLD
2 MIN READ
Victims of toxic gas leak disaster in India still struggling after 33 years
Many survivors of the world's deadliest industrial disaster are still struggling to recover and are demanding that the Indian government do more to help.
Victims of toxic gas leak disaster in India still struggling after 33 years
Partially blind gas victim and other victims are seen in the premises of Bhopal court in Bhopal, India, on June 7, 2010. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2017

It's been more than three decades since the world's deadliest industrial disaster.

In the early hours of December 3, 1984, around 40 tons of methyl isocyanate gas accidentally leaked from a pesticide factory owned by US multinational Union Carbide Corporation and was carried by the wind into the surrounding slums in India's Bhopal city.

The government recorded 5,295 deaths. Activists estimate 25,000 deaths from illnesses since the leak. 

Many people still suffer from cancer, blindness, respiratory problems and immune and neurological disorders and are still struggling to recover and are demanding that the Indian government do more to help. 

RECOMMENDED

Current owners of the factory, Dow Chemical, has denied liability, saying it bought Union Carbide a decade after the firm settled its liabilities to the Indian government in 1989 by paying $470 million.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira Reports

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border