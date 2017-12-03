TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Archaeologists discover ancient human remains in Istanbul's new metro site
Istanbul Archaeological Museum Director Zeynep Kiziltan says the human remains are 3,000 to 3,500 old. The findings reveal details about cremation practices during the Iron Age.
Archaeologists discover ancient human remains in Istanbul's new metro site
Each piece taken from the dig site is carefully cleaned and then cataloged. That way the archaeologists can better understand the life and times of the city's previous inhabitants. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2017

Construction on Istanbul's latest major subway line Kabatas-Mecidiyekoy-Mahmutbey has been going on for more than two years but the secrets uncovered underground are far older. 

Archaeologists discovered human bones and cremated remains along the new line. The remains shed light on the city's ancient past. 

The new subway line stretches briefly along the Bosphorus coast then westward on the city's European side.

RECOMMENDED

The newly-discovered site is believed to be an ancient burial ground dating back to the Iron Age and it indicates that two cultures lived there together.  

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border