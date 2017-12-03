WORLD
3 MIN READ
Advances but no deal in latest round of Venezuela political talks
Venezuela's government and opposition envoys agree to hold further talks to resolve the economic and political crisis crushing the country on December 15 in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.
Advances but no deal in latest round of Venezuela political talks
General view during the meeting between the Venezuelan government representatives and members of the Venezuelan opposition at the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Santo Domingo on December 2, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2017

Venezuela's government and opposition made "significant advances" in the latest talks aimed at resolving the country's crushing economic and political crisis, they said on Saturday after two days of meetings in the Dominican Republic.

But there was no agreement and negotiations will continue in Santo Domingo on December 15, the two sides said in a statement read by Dominican President Danilo Medina. 

He hosted the talks with fellow mediator and former Spanish prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

"Government and opposition declare that there have been significant advances in the search for an agreement," the statement said.

It added that the meetings which began on Friday established "the firm will" to reach a deal.

Foreign ministers from Latin American nations acted as guarantors during the discussions.

RECOMMENDED

Previous meetings hosted by Medina have failed to take the negotiations beyond preliminary discussions.

The main demand of the opposition coalition, Democratic Union Roundtable (MUD), is the opening of a "humanitarian corridor" to allow the import of desperately-needed food and medicines to alleviate the worst of the economic crisis – along with a guarantee of free and fair presidential elections next year.

The opposition is divided over the talks. Some in the coalition dismiss them as nothing more than an attempt by Maduro to buy time as he continues to consolidate power.

In addition to Mexico and Chile – invited by the MUD – Bolivia and Nicaragua joined the discussions as allies of Maduro.

The Venezuelan president is demanding the opposition work for the lifting of US sanctions which prohibit officials and entities of his government from negotiating new debt deals with US creditors.

He also wants the opposition-dominated parliament to get behind his plan to restructure Venezuela's foreign debt, estimated at $150 billion.

State oil giant PDVSA and Venezuela have been declared in selective default for failing to meet payments on certain bonds in time.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border