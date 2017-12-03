Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday the country will not close its door to global internet, but cyber sovereignty is key in its vision of internet development.

Xi's comments were read by Huang Kunming, head of the Chinese Communist Party's publicity department at the country's largest public cyber policy forum in the town of Wuzhen in eastern China.

"The development of China's cyberspace is entering a fast lane...China's doors will only become more and more open," said Xi in the note.

Cyber sovereignty is the idea that states should be permitted to manage and contain their own internet without external interference.

China's Communist Party has tightened cyber regulation in the past year, formalising new rules that require firms to store data locally. The country's censor tools send users scrambling to subvert the Great Firewall.

Cyber regulators say the laws are in line with international rules, and that they are designed to protect personal privacy and counter attacks on core infrastructure. Business groups say the rules unfairly target foreign firms.

China has advocated strongly for a larger role in global internet governance under Xi.