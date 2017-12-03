At least 13 people are dead and two are missing on Sunday after a South Korean fishing boat collided with a refuelling vessel and capsized, the coast guard said.

An official from the Korea Coast Guard said seven people were rescued and the two missing include the boat's captain. He said 22 people were aboard the 9.8-tonne fishing boat that capsized after colliding with the 336-tonne refuelling vessel in waters off the port city of Incheon.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules. The refueling vessel did not suffer damage.