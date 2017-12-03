Turkish Paralympian brothers on Sunday encourage disabled people to become more able to live their lives independent of their parents.

The world is celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, a day first proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations.

Abdullah Ozturk won a gold medal in table tennis in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and was crowned with the Men’s Singles Class 4 title.

Now serving as a coach for future Paralympians, Ozturk has adopted a principle in his teaching: To implant the idea of living independently.

“The first thing we teach our athletes is to meet their own needs independent of their parents,” said the 28-year-old former gold medalist.

“Disabled people should learn to survive by themselves,” he added.

Describing table tennis as the “center” of his life, Ozturk said he owed everything he has - including his education, job, and standard of living - to the sport.

“We have to be active in something to show that we can exist independently in society. We need to stand on our own two feet,” he said.

He encourages the disabled, regardless of the level of their disability, to take part in life fully.

“Never give up, set a goal, and follow it,” he urged.