POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Paralympic champions urge disabled people to become self-reliant
Turkish paralympians Abdullah Ozturk and his brother Ali say the disabled should learn to survive by themselves in society.
Paralympic champions urge disabled people to become self-reliant
Abdullah Ozturk (L) and Ali Ozturk (R) pose for a photo on December 3, 2017 in the Turkish capital Ankara, Turkey. / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2017

Turkish Paralympian brothers on Sunday encourage disabled people to become more able to live their lives independent of their parents.

The world is celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, a day first proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations.

Abdullah Ozturk won a gold medal in table tennis in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and was crowned with the Men’s Singles Class 4 title.

Now serving as a coach for future Paralympians, Ozturk has adopted a principle in his teaching: To implant the idea of living independently.

“The first thing we teach our athletes is to meet their own needs independent of their parents,” said the 28-year-old former gold medalist.

“Disabled people should learn to survive by themselves,” he added.

Describing table tennis as the “center” of his life, Ozturk said he owed everything he has - including his education, job, and standard of living - to the sport.

“We have to be active in something to show that we can exist independently in society. We need to stand on our own two feet,” he said.

He encourages the disabled, regardless of the level of their disability, to take part in life fully.

“Never give up, set a goal, and follow it,” he urged.

RECOMMENDED

Today, more than one billion people or some 15 percent of world's population, live with some form of disability, according to the UN. 

The annual observance of the international day aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic, and cultural life.

"I don’t see myself as disabled"

In 2017, the UN is marking the day with the theme of “Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all.”

Ali Ozturk, Abdullah’s brother, also a Paralympian, won a gold medal in table tennis with his teammate Nesim Turan, at the 2016 Lignano Master Open in Italy.

The 24-year-old European champion also won a bronze medal in Rio along with his teammate Nesim Turan.

He stressed that parents should prompt urge their children to engage in whatever activity strikes their fancy, including art, dancing, and sports.

He dismisses the label “disabled,” saying: “It doesn’t count for me. I don’t see myself as disabled,” said Ozturk, citing his ability to do everything a non-disabled person can.

Calling sports “essential” for disabled people, the younger Ozturk said it is a way to engage with society, which sometimes keep disabled people at a distance.

The champion brothers vowed to strive to win more medals.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border