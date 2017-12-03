Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is expected to attend the annual summit of Gulf Arab heads of state in Kuwait on December 5 and 6, Qatar's foreign minister said on Sunday, despite a deep dispute within the group.

"The ministerial meeting will be attended tomorrow, and (for) the summit, god willing, the Emir," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said in a speech.

The rift between the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council members including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on one side, and Qatar on the other, had put this year's annual meeting in doubt.

There was no immediate comment from other Gulf nations on the Qatari announcement.