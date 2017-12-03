WORLD
2 MIN READ
Qatar to attend Gulf summit despite diplomatic row
The rift between the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council members including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on one side, and Qatar on the other had put this year's annual meeting in doubt.
Qatar to attend Gulf summit despite diplomatic row
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2017

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is expected to attend the annual summit of Gulf Arab heads of state in Kuwait on December 5 and 6, Qatar's foreign minister said on Sunday, despite a deep dispute within the group.

"The ministerial meeting will be attended tomorrow, and (for) the summit, god willing, the Emir," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said in a speech.

The rift between the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council members including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on one side, and Qatar on the other, had put this year's annual meeting in doubt.

There was no immediate comment from other Gulf nations on the Qatari announcement.

RECOMMENDED

Saudi Arabia, along with the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and several other Sunni-majority countries have cut ties with Qatar, accusing the gas-rich Gulf State country of supporting terrorism because of its links with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and of helping Iran's agenda. 

Qatar has denied the accusations and called the collective decision "unjustified."

The four countries have severed diplomatic, trade and travel links with Doha, in a move Qatar says is inflicting collective punishment on its people but its opponents call a legitimate response to its policies.

Qatar says the four countries are trying to force Doha to fall in line with their own foreign policy.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time