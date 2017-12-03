WORLD
Bali volcano hurting tourism on the island
A two-day airport closure last week caused some tourists to cancel their travel plans, and about 10,700 foreign and 6,400 domestic tourists have also left Bali.
A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Rendang, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, December 1, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2017

Indonesia's most sacred volcano has sent plumes of ash into the sky for almost two weeks.

Flights have been cancelled, holidaymakers are changing their travel plans and thousands of Balinese have evacuated their homes.

But thousands of residents still remain in a 10km danger zone around the volcano, reluctant to leave for religious reasons or unwilling to abandon homes and livestock.

About 10,700 foreign and 6,400 domestic tourists also left Bali last Thursday.

And as TRT World'sMark Gay reports the situation is having a negative impact on tourism.

SOURCE:TRT World
