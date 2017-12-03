UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged warring parties in Yemen to stop all ground and air assaults and called for a resumption of all commercial imports into the country because "millions of children, women and men risk mass hunger, disease and death."

Clashes between fighters loyal to former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh and the Houthis first erupted last week when Saleh accused the rebels of storming his giant mosque in Sanaa and attacking his nephew, the powerful commander of the special forces, Tarek Saleh.

Five days of bombings and heavy gunfire have underscored the unraveling of the already fragile alliance between Saleh and Houthis.

The two sides joined ranks three years ago and swept across the capital, Sanaa, forcing the country's internationally recognised president to flee the country and seek military intervention led by Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, local media said, lending support to Saleh after he signalled he was abandoning his support of the Iran-aligned Houthis - a shift that could pave the way to end three years of war.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports.

Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen claimed that they had launched a missile towards an under-construction nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

Emirati officials denied the report.

Sanaa street clashes

Snipers took over rooftops in residential areas, tanks deployed and militiamen set up checkpoints Sunday across the Yemeni capital, where fighting forced families to hunker down indoors in anticipation of more violence.

After months of political and military stalemate, the street battles between Saleh's forces and the Houthi militiamen have marked a turning point in the conflict.