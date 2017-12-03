POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Smog interrupts cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in New Delhi
Majority of the Sri Lankan players returned from the second day's lunch break wearing facemasks as the seasonal haze affecting the region thickened over New Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
Smog interrupts cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in New Delhi
Sri Lanka cricket team players wearing pollution masks walk off the field after Indian team declared their first innings during the second day of the third Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on December 3, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2017

India captain Virat Kohli smashed a career-best 243 on his home ground but it was New Delhi's notorious smog which dominated discussion after Sunday's play in the third and final test against Sri Lanka.

The majority of the Sri Lankan players returned from the second day's lunch break wearing facemasks as the seasonal haze affecting the region thickened over the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

The second session witnessed two stoppages, of 17 and five minutes, as Lahiru Gamage and his pace colleague Suranga Lakmal both left the field finding it difficult to breathe.

"It's well documented that Delhi has high level of pollution," Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas said afterwards, calling it a "unique case".

"At one point, we had a case of coming off the field vomiting. There were oxygen things in the change room. It's not normal for players to suffer that way."

Umpires Nigel Llong and Joel Wilson were discussing the air quality with the tourists when Kohli declared India's innings on 536-7.

Sri Lanka, trailing 0-1 in the series, batted for 44.3 overs to reach 131-3 at stumps.

Pothas said a couple of his players vomited in the dressing room but denied the tourists at any stage pressed for stopping the game.

"We are here to play cricket... there was not a case of us wanting to stop. We just wanted to have some clarity on the safety of the players," the South African said.

RECOMMENDED

"When it became unsafe, I think that's where the conversation started because the safety of the players is of paramount importance."

Delhi's government last month ordered schools temporarily shut after pollution readings in some places peaked at 500, the most severe level on the government's air quality index that measures poisonous particles.

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun, however, played down the issue.

"Virat batted close to two days, he didn't need a mask," he said, referring to the India captain's second successive double hundred in the series.

"We are focused on what we need to do. The conditions are the same for both, we aren't too bothered about it."

India head coach Ravi Shastri also entered the ground for a chat with the umpires.

"Ravi was pretty simple. He said 'please get on with the game, you don't need to stop'," Arun said.

"I think the umpires and the match referee have a job on hand and it's not up to the players to go and protest. They know what they are doing.

"When the play was unnecessarily being stopped, we just wanted to get on with the game because our focus is to win the test match."

Arun was less than sympathetic to the Sri Lankans, saying it was "their problem to keep their bowlers fit" and denied India were forced to declare their innings.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time