Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) president David Mataramos announced a review of 1,006 ballot boxes presenting inconsistencies, despite the opposing Alliance Against the Dictatorship calling for 5,173 ballot boxes to be scrutinized.

"We feel that the Honduran people deserve the results and this (count) cannot be stopped," Mataramos said.

Tens of thousands of Hondurans marched on Sunday in the biggest protests since last week's disputed presidential election, with resistance intensifying over an erratic vote count that looks set to show the president winning a second term.

As night fell, the sound of plastic horns, honking cars, fireworks and beaten saucepans echoed over the capital Tegucigalpa, challenging a military curfew imposed to clamp down on the sometimes deadly protests that have spread in recent days.

Honduran TV star-turned-opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla called on Sunday on the country's military to rebel from enforcing a curfew that was imposed after deadly protests followed last week's disputed presidential vote.

The opposition leader also accused the government of attempting to seize power by imposing the 10-day state of emergency in the country.

TRT World spoke to journalist Heather Gies for the latest.

Early last week, Nasralla, a former sportscaster and game show host, appeared to have pulled off an upset victory over US-backed President Juan Orlando Hernandez before the vote count stalled without declaring a clear winner.

Electoral authorities said on Sunday they would announce a winner soon, once they concluded a partial recount.

Addressing protesters from an intersection near where the vote count was taking place, Nasralla called on the armed forces to disobey their leaders and urged his supporters to continue peaceful protests.

"I call on all members of the armed forces to rebel against your bosses," Nasralla told a cheering throng of supporters who booed nearby troops. "You all over there, you shouldn't be there, you should be part of the people," he said.

Hundreds have been arrested in violent protests that have left at least three dead. The government imposed a military-enforced curfew on Friday.

Nasralla called on his supporters to rush home from the rally and begin banging on pots and pans at 6:00pm sharp, when the curfew takes effect.