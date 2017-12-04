Rahul Gandhi, the scion of India’s Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, submitted nomination papers on Monday to succeed his mother as president of main opposition Congress party that has governed the country for decades.

Without a serious rival for the top party post, Gandhi is set to be elected on December 16.

He faces a challenging task of re-invigorating his party, which was ousted from power by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014.

Modi is expected to seek re-election for a second five-year term in 2019 national elections.

The task is even more formidable with the Congress party suffering humiliating defeats in recent state elections, notably in Uttar Pradesh state, despite Gandhi’s active campaigning to win back people’s support.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh announced Gandhi’s nomination at party headquarters.