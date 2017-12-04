TÜRKİYE
Turkish PM set to visit South Korea
Binali Yildirim's visit comes as two countries celebrate 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries shortly after the Korean War in 1950s.
November 07, 2017 file photo shows Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim waves during his departure from Esenboga International Airport to the United States after a press conference in Ankara, Turkey. / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 4, 2017

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is going to South Korea on Monday evening for a two-day official visit, an official source said.

Yildirm is visiting upon the invitation of South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon, said the source, on condition of anonymity, due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The two leaders are expected to meet in capital, Seoul, to discuss bilateral issues in politics, economics, trade, and culture, as well as the fight against terrorism and other global issues. 

Yildirim is also scheduled to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun. 

The Turkish premier is also planning to hold meetings with representatives of South Korean companies. 

The visit comes on the 60th anniversary of the start of their diplomatic relations which were established in 1957, following Turkey's participation in the Korean War.

According to South Korean sources, Turkey had the third-highest number of soldiers killed among the 16 countries that participated in the Korean War, including the United States and China. 

During his trip, Yildirim also plans to visit the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan and pay his respects to the 462 Turkish soldiers that were killed during the war.

