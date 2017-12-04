Houthi rebels have killed former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, foes and supporters said as a video emerged showing what appeared to be Saleh’s body.

Houthi-run Masirah TV announced the assassination, calling Saleh the "leader of the traitors." Until last week, Saleh was in a fragile alliance with the rebels. It gave no further details.

Yemen's President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has urged Yemenis to unite against the Houthi rebels, describing them as "Iranian militias" and a "nightmare." Houthis overran the capital in 2014, finding an ally in Saleh who was deposed in 2012. This alliance faced opposition from the Saudi-led coalition which intervened in the country in 2015, causing a proxy war.

A senior official with Yemen's internationally recognised government confirmed to the Associated Press that Saleh had been killed. And Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television quoted sources in Saleh's party as confirming he had been killed.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior member of Yemen’s General People's Congress (GPC) party confirmed to Turkey's Anadolu Agency the death of Saleh.

The party member told Anadolu Agency that Houthi militants had shot and killed Saleh after his car was stopped near Sanaa, en route to his hometown in the Sinhan district south of the capital.

According to the same source, Houthi militiamen stopped Saleh’s motorcade some 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Sanaa, before taking him to an unknown location and shooting him.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

Houthis hail victory

The leader of Yemen's Shia Houthi rebels says his forces have killed the country's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh for his "treason." Saleh had recently broken ranks with the Houthis, and had publicly called for the Saudi-led coalition's support.

Abdul Malek Houthi, in a lengthy speech aired on Masirah, described Saleh's killing as a "historic defeat to the forces of the coalition," referring to the Saudi-led alliance of Arab states fighting them.

Without mentioning Saleh by name, he said that he knew about Saleh's communication with the coalition and his efforts to turn against the Houthis. He added that he had sent several warnings to Saleh.

"We have notified the leader of the traitor and criminal militias to retract, be wise, to stop his militias from continuing committing crimes," he said, "Today is the day of the fall of the conspiracy of betrayal and treason. It's a dark day for the forces of the coalition."

TRT World's Jon Brain has more.

Saleh's assassination follows change of alliance

Saleh's apparent death comes after he announced on Saturday the end of his alliance with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, with whom he has jointly ruled the capital for three years.