The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) allowed Daesh militants to escape on three separate occasions in Syria, including Raqqa, the former spokesman of the SDF told Anadolu Agency.

Talal Silo, a former high-ranking commander, is currently in Turkey after defecting from the SDF last month. The SDF is dominated by the PYD’s armed wing, the YPG.

The PYD/YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. It has been fighting the Turkish state for decades and has left more than 30,000 people dead, including civilians.

He revealed details of US military support for the PKK/PYD, and deals struck under the guise of combating Daesh.

Evacuation of Raqqa

Hundreds of Daesh militants with trucks full of weapons left the Syrian city of Raqqa the first big city Daesh captured in early 2014, declaring it as its de-facto capital.

Daesh has used Raqqa as a base for conducting operations across the Middle East and Europe.

“Daesh did not have any other place to go but Deir Ezzor. The US seemed to agree with that. Because the SDF made two moves [in Raqqah and Deir Ezzor] at the same time, their men in Deir Ezzor were weak,” said Silo.

“According to the Americans, the regime army could reach Deir Ezzor in six weeks. But when the regime army proceeded faster than expected, the US wanted the SDF to begin negotiations with Daesh,” he said, adding that the US wanted them to reach Deir Ezzor before the Syrian regime army.

The US Department of Defense spokesman on Iraq and Syria confirmed the evacuation after a BBC report revealed that it was conducted under the watch of the US. But he added that they disagreed to let armed men join the convoy.

“No moves can be made without the approval of the US because the US provides support, especially air support. The Americans cannot eliminate Daesh without ground operations. Everybody knew that,” he replied a question about whether or not the move was taken without US approval.

“Raqqa was not the first collusion”

The former SDF spokesperson said that Raqqa was not the first place evacuated by Daesh as part of the agreement. It was the third, after Jarablus and Tabqah.

“It was the third. The US and Cilo did it by common consent,” Silo said adding that the first agreement between the US-backed YPG and Daesh was in Manbij. Cilo is the SDF general commander, and a senior PKK/PYD figure.

“The SDF, the US and Manbij Military Council provided security for 2,000 Daesh members and allowed them to go towards Jarablus. This was the first agreement,” Silo said.