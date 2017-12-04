TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
No limits on capital movement abroad, Erdogan says
Since 1989 Turkey has been a free market economy and business people have had a right to move their capital abroad, the Turkish president says.
No limits on capital movement abroad, Erdogan says
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech to mark Day of Persons with Disabilities at AK Party Headquarters in Ankara, Turkey on December 4, 2017. / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 4, 2017

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said that he has not given any orders to put restrictions on the movement of capital outside the country.

His speech follows comments on Sunday which sparked criticism that businessmen who move assets abroad are committing "treason." 

"What I am talking about is that our businessmen should show a patriotic stance at a time when there are attempts to put our country under economic pressure in addition to other attacks," President Erdogan said.

"If not now, then when will they protect the Turkish economy?" he asked at a gathering in Ankara marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

"We have nothing to say against anyone who transfers resources abroad for investment purposes, or who seeks export opportunities, or engages in trade activities," Erdogan told a conference in the capital.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan also said that Turkey had adopted a laissez-faire economy since 1989 and every person had right to move their money abroad. "There is no doubt that this system will continue," he added.

The president called people linked to the terrorist PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) – the group behind last year’s defeated coup in Turkey – who moved their money and national resources abroad "traitors."

Erdogan on Sunday said that he received some news that "some businessmen are trying to move their assets abroad … This is treason."

At Monday’s event, Erdogan also said how "proud" Turkey was that its business people were increasingly able to invest abroad. 

Over the past 15 years, over $40 billion worth of investment was made abroad by Turkish business people, he said, adding that annual exports reached $155 billion as of November 2017.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time